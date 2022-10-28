Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 144,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,599. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

