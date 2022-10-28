Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,449 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $75.80. 29,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,091. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

