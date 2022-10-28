Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,195 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $5.93 on Friday, hitting $147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

