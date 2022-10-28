Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$1.70. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.75.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

