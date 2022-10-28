Achain Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $93,500.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007008 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005555 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004725 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004492 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

