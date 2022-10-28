AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 165,968 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,085,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,889,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,434,350.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 585,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,240. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 38.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $350,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,306 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $384,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

