Addison Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,928,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 160,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $498.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

