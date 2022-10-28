Addison Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

