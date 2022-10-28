Addison Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

RY opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

