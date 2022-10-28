Addison Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,496,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $49.52 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

