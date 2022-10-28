Addison Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,562,000 after acquiring an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

