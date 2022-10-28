Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 111,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 320,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 124,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,899,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

