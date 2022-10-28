Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is BRR OpCo LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 2.5% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BRR OpCo LLC owned about 0.28% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 165.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 155,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE WMS traded down $6.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,662. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

