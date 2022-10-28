Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. FIX lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

AEGXF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.77. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

