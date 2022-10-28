Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.77

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.77 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 73.70 ($0.89). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 6,268 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £6.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,750.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.79.
Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.
