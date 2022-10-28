Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aequi Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARBG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 36,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Aequi Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Aequi Acquisition by 131.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

