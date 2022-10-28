Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE A opened at $136.49 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.86.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,327 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.