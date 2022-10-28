Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 139,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

