Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,954. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

