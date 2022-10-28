AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Up 2.6 %

AirBoss of America stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.