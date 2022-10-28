Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

