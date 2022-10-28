Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AD.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.28. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.61 and a 52 week high of C$20.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is 39.17%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

