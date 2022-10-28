Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $44.09 million and $17.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

