Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

