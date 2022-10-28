Algorand Price Reaches $0.33 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $104.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00084025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007327 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,514,380 coins and its circulating supply is 7,056,998,117 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

