Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,996. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $713.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.40. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

