Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

