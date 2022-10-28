Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.46% from the company’s previous close.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

ALGM stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

