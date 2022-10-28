AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.
NYSE AB traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $57.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.
