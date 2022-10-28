Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Up 0.4 %
AHPI stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.64.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
