Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %
Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. 5,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,085. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $284,000.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
