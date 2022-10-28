Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Asio Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,312,388. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average is $111.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

