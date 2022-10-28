Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Securian Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.82. 2,239,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,312,388. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

