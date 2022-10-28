Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

