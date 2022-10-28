Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Boosted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $46.56. 278,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

