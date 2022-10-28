Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.81-$4.89 EPS.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 112,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,599. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.