Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. 2,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,670. The company has a market cap of $719.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,511,489.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

