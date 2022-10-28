Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,636,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.