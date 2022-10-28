Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Barclays

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AMED traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $9,435,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $3,929,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.