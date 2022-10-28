Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $56,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

