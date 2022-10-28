American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 13,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,585,784 shares in the company, valued at $197,573,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,573,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 259,395 shares of company stock worth $7,386,977. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $552,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.