American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.07 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.09. 69,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

