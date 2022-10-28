American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.97 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in American Express by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 592 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,247.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

