American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.97 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in American Express by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 592 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,247.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

