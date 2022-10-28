American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Down 1.4%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 231,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 324,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

American Lithium Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $293.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.