American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of American Water Works worth $60,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.