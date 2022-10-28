Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 56.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share.

Shares of AMP opened at $300.03 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

