AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMMO Stock Up 0.2 %

POWWP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62. AMMO has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

