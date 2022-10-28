AMS Capital Ltda Invests $9.70 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 5.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 112,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,609. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

