AMS Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 6.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

