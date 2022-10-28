AMS Capital Ltda Takes $2.72 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. SEA comprises 1.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. 171,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. Sea Limited has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $366.32. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.